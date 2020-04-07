|
Daniel L. Perry
Menasha - Daniel L. Perry, age 53, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1966 to James and Patricia Perry. He married Jodi Petrich on June 1, 1985, and they were blessed with 34 years of marriage. After high school, Dan proudly served his country for over eleven years in the U.S. Army. He later went on to work at Alro Steel (formerly Block Iron) for many years until he retired due to medical. Dan had a witty sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He felt most at home when he was with his family camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He was loved by his family and friends and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jodi Perry; children: Danielle (Taylor) Collar, James Perry, Victoria Gerhartz, and Brady Schmidt; grandchildren, Presten and Keegan Antrim; mother, Patricia Loecher; brothers, Robert (Susan) Perry and Steven Perry; as well as many sisters and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Perry; stepfather, Ambrose Loecher; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Olp; and brothers-in-law, Brian Bera Sr., Arthur Olp and Richard Rogers Sr.
A private funeral will be held. Dan will be laid to rest at Central WI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King.
Dan's family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Cancer Center along with Ascension Hospice, especially Lisa, RN for all their wonderful care.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020