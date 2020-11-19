Daniel "Murph" Murphy



Lomira - Daniel J. Murphy 67, of Lomita, AKA "Murph", passed on to his Heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020 following a fall he had several days earlier.



Murph is survived by his wife Juanita M. Murphy, their children Stacy A. (Jeff A.) Stremke, Nathan Ewing and Mindy D. Murphy and five grandchildren Jordan R. Stremke, Brittany J. Stremke, Faith A. Stremke, Jax J. Binder and Maddox D. Binder. His surviving siblings are Michael (Molly Rose ) Murphy, Patrick (Annette) Murphy, Mary Dickens, Jane (John) Matusinec and Helen (Boyd) Plankington, sister-in-law Sharon Murphy and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death was his father and mother Ambrose and Dorothy Murphy, brother John Murphy and brother-in-law James Dickens.



Murph always enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter and golfer.



Due to the Pandemic, there will be no service at this time.



Murph's family thanks all their family, friends and neighbors for their love and support during this difficult time.



Memorials are appreciated to the family and may be sent to the Daniel Murphy Family, c/o Twohig Funeral Home P.O. Box 710 Campbellsport, WI 53010



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals .com.









