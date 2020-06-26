Daniel "Dano" N. Spinnato
Fond du Lac - Daniel N. Spinnato, 59, of Fond du Lac, passed away on June 20, 2020.
He was born on August 1, 1960, in Milwaukee, the son of Joseph M. and Alice A. Sielaff Spinnato. Daniel worked in roofing for the last 20 years at Woodruff Roofing and currently working with Cudahy Roofing. Daniel loved spending time with his family, fishing, camping, collecting unique items, restoring old trunks, working in the yard and trout fishing. Daniel passion was spending time with Deb, their Dog "Onyx" and the grandchildren.
One thing that stood out about Daniel was how he was willing to help anyone even if it was a stranger. Or one of his best attributes was how he was willing to help anyone that entered his life. He showed true kindness to everyone.
He is survived by his sons: Joseph "Joe" Spinnato and Dustin Spinnato; Kristi Schmitz as his own daughter; nine grandchildren: Macy, Ian, Alize, Madden, Lilly, Ryker Spinnato and Alysiana, Mayana and Carter King; his brothers: Anthony, Thomas, Michael, Paul (Sharon) Spinnato, John (Elizabeth) Spinnato; sisters Virgina (Carl) Martin, Catherine (David) Thoune, Christine (Samuel) Martin, Susan (David) Whitty, Mary Ann Spinnato, Alice Krzewinski, Jacquelyn Gunderson. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph M. and Alice A. Spinnato, brother Joseph A. Spinnato; sisters-in-law Kathy, Sue, Carla Spinnato, Linda Hoffman; brother-in-laws Don Daniels, Charles Gunderson; his significant other of 35 years Debora K. Schneider, and his nephew Anthony (Tony) Marchenkuski.
There will be a Balloon Release and Candle Lighting at 6:30 PM on July 1, 2020, at Lakeside Park by the Lighthouse.
Then we will be holding a Celebration of Life from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on August 1, 2020 on Daniel's Birthday at 439 Martin Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Food will be provided. Bring a picture of your favorite memory along to share with everyone of Daniel!
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Fond du Lac - Daniel N. Spinnato, 59, of Fond du Lac, passed away on June 20, 2020.
He was born on August 1, 1960, in Milwaukee, the son of Joseph M. and Alice A. Sielaff Spinnato. Daniel worked in roofing for the last 20 years at Woodruff Roofing and currently working with Cudahy Roofing. Daniel loved spending time with his family, fishing, camping, collecting unique items, restoring old trunks, working in the yard and trout fishing. Daniel passion was spending time with Deb, their Dog "Onyx" and the grandchildren.
One thing that stood out about Daniel was how he was willing to help anyone even if it was a stranger. Or one of his best attributes was how he was willing to help anyone that entered his life. He showed true kindness to everyone.
He is survived by his sons: Joseph "Joe" Spinnato and Dustin Spinnato; Kristi Schmitz as his own daughter; nine grandchildren: Macy, Ian, Alize, Madden, Lilly, Ryker Spinnato and Alysiana, Mayana and Carter King; his brothers: Anthony, Thomas, Michael, Paul (Sharon) Spinnato, John (Elizabeth) Spinnato; sisters Virgina (Carl) Martin, Catherine (David) Thoune, Christine (Samuel) Martin, Susan (David) Whitty, Mary Ann Spinnato, Alice Krzewinski, Jacquelyn Gunderson. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph M. and Alice A. Spinnato, brother Joseph A. Spinnato; sisters-in-law Kathy, Sue, Carla Spinnato, Linda Hoffman; brother-in-laws Don Daniels, Charles Gunderson; his significant other of 35 years Debora K. Schneider, and his nephew Anthony (Tony) Marchenkuski.
There will be a Balloon Release and Candle Lighting at 6:30 PM on July 1, 2020, at Lakeside Park by the Lighthouse.
Then we will be holding a Celebration of Life from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on August 1, 2020 on Daniel's Birthday at 439 Martin Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Food will be provided. Bring a picture of your favorite memory along to share with everyone of Daniel!
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.