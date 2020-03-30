Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Daniel P. "Dan" Hill

Daniel "Dan" P. Hill

Fond du Lac - Daniel "Dan" Paul Hill, 59, found eternal life on January 22, 2020, in Fond du Lac, after his 15-month battle with lung cancer. He was born on March 1, 1960, in Phoenix, AZ, the son of Paul C. Hill Jr. and Betty L. Hill.

Dan will be dearly missed by his mother, Betty Hill, his son, Geoffrey (Amber), his grandchildren: Julian and Jackson; his siblings: Roleyn (Peter) and Randall (Peggy); his long-time companion until his death, Charllyce "Chuckie" DeWitt; and nieces and nephews. He will be further missed by a host of beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul, his brothers and sister, Scott Behan, Susan Behan and David Hill

According to Dan's wishes there was no funeral and cremation has taken place.

His loved ones gratefully acknowledge the care and support of Agnesian in-home hospice services and the Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope, in Fond du Lac.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory served the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
