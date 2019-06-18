Daniel R. Snyder



Fond du Lac - Daniel R. "Dan" Snyder, 74, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1944 to the late William and Blanche (Rahl) Snyder in Fond du Lac.



Dan graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1962. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 4, 1964 and was stationed at Sawyer AFB in Marquette, MI until a hardship discharge in 1965 when his father passed away.



Dan was employed at Friday Canning Company for 37 years, and retired as the warehouse manager at the Oakfield Plant.



Dan enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, camping, woodworking, playing golf, music, his pets, and spending time with his family.



Dan is survived by four children, Mandy Snyder of Fond du Lac, Michelle (Paul) Hughes of Kissimmee, FL, Pam Snyder of Fond du Lac, Danny Snyder of Fond du Lac, five grandchildren, Keeley (Joe), Jaimie, Haley, Ciarra, Jayden, six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ryder, Jaxton, Keanna, Kaeden, Karter, one brother Rick Snyder, and one sister-in-law Carole Snyder. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wives, Donna (Krenn) Snyder who he married in 1966, and Nancy (Birschbach) Snyder who he married in 1977, one grandchild, Zander, one great-grandchild Jullian, nephew, Steve Snyder, sister, Bonnie (Lyle) Krug, brother Bill Snyder, and sister-in-law, Betty Snyder.



SERVICES: Dan's family invites friends and relatives for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and also on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. A funeral service will be at 11:30. Burial with full military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 18, 2019