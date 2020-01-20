|
|
Daniel "Dan" R. Stindt
Fairwater - Daniel R. "Dan" Stindt, 66, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born on January 14, 1954 to parents Eugene and Lois (Wustrack) Stindt, Dan was raised in Fairwater, WI, where he later started his own family with his wife of 37 years, Karen Jackson Stindt. Dan enjoyed learning, and valued education; he achieved bachelor and master's degrees in business from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. He had an accomplished career in accounting at Ripon Foods and Markesan Resident Home until his retirement in 2016. Following retirement, Dan continued to be an avid reader, and enjoyed few things more than a good book in his recliner. He also loved spending time outdoors fishing, walking and biking, working outside at his cabin in Richford, WI, and staying busy with part-time work. He was generous with his time and volunteered his financial expertise to the church and to friends in the community. Above all, Dan enjoyed spending time with his many friends and his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Dan was many things to many people. He was hilarious, and his dry sense of humor and his way with words entertained his family to the very end. He was steady, strong, and reliable, all qualities that made him an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His work ethic, resilience, and desire to help others defined him and the life he led. He made his family proud and made everyone around him better.
Dan is survived by his wife, Karen of Fairwater, WI; sons, Christopher (Anna) Stindt of Lacrosse, WI and Matthew (Chelsea) Stindt of Oshkosh, WI; daughter, Melissa Stindt (fiancé Oliver Voegeli) of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Benjamin and Julianne Stindt of Lacrosse, WI; siblings Dean (Barbara) Stindt of Norwood, CO, Janet Vossekuil (Dave Gallops) of Ripon, WI, Kathy (Keith) Schwandt of Fairwater, WI, and Jeff (Allison) Stindt of Neenah, WI; parents-in-law John and Mary Jackson of Jackson, MS; brother-in-law Marshall (Patti) Jackson of Madison, MS; and sister-in-law Jean (Marion) Winkler of Redstone, CO; and beloved nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lois Stindt of Fairwater, WI and his sister, Patti Thorson of Ripon, WI.
Visitation for Dan will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 100 Church St., Fairwater WI, 53931 and again from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 also at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater.
A memorial service for Dan will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater, WI with Pastor Kimberly Stowell and Pastor Gary Zacharias officiating. A luncheon will follow. Memorials can be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 100 Church St., Fairwater, WI, 53931. The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Ripon Medical Center, St. Agnes Hospital, and Froedtert Hospital for the care Dan received at the end of his life. Additionally, we thank Kathy's House of Wauwatosa for providing shelter and comfort to Karen during Dan's stay at Froedtert.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020