Daniel Rhode
1936 - 2020
Daniel Rhode

Waupun - Daniel Rhode, 84, of Waupun, passed away October 27, 2020 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Daniel was born February 14, 1936 in Waupun, the son of Herman and Doris Smith Rhode. Dan was a graduate of Markesan High School and was a veteran of the armed forces, serving four years in the U.S. Navy. On May 17, 1969 he married Margaret "Peggy" Williams in Waupun. The couple resided in the Fox Lake area until 1991 when they moved to Waupun. Dan worked for Speed Queen in Ripon for a few years and spent 31 years with the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections, working in Waupun and Fox Lake. During this time he also worked part-time for Meenk Brothers Appliances in Waupun and later purchased a propane gas dealership, Dan's Phil Gas. He sold his propane gas dealership and then began a local delivery route for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel which he had for 25 years. Dan enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, following NASCAR, and bowling. He had a passion for using his John Deere garden tractor for plowing driveways and taking meticulous care of his yard. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Dan is survived by his wife, Peggy Rhode of Waupun; two daughters: Anne (John E.) Gysbers of Waupun and Beth (Alan) Verhagen of Saginaw, MI; a son, Jason Rhode (Ann Preston) of Waupun; three grandchildren: Grant (Megan) Gysbers of Fond du Lac, Spencer Verhagen of Royal Oak, MI, and Sloane Verhagen of Kaukauna; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Nikki Kwakkel; a great-grandchild, Elliott Mae Gysbers; and a fishing partner and good friend, Todd Nehring of Waupun.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Darold, Duane, and Dale Rhode; a sister, Diane Meyers; and his beloved Collie, Rylee.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
