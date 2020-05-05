|
Danielle L. Slominski
Fond du Lac - Danielle L. Slominski, 32, died unexpectedly in her home on May 2, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1987 the daughter of Lethia Slominski. Danielle graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 2005 and went on to work at Mercury Marine. Her love of her life was her son, Parker and they enjoyed going for walks and bike rides together. She loved to read and spend time with her friends.
Danielle is survived by her son, Parker Allen (father Michael Allen); mother, Lethia Slominski; sister, Alaina (Brian) Thompson; two uncles, Douglas Slominski and Robert Treloar; two nieces, Lauren Haubrich and Lily Thompson; nephew, Ryker Haubrich; and many friends, cousins, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ervin and Bonnie Slominski; uncle, Bruce Slominski; aunt, Brenda Slominski, and brother-in-law, Robert Haubrich.
A memorial service is planned at a later day. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 in care of Danielle Slominski for a trust fund to be setup in her son, Parker's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 5 to May 6, 2020