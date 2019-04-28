|
Darlene A. DeChant
Marshall - passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born on June 21, 1955 to Frank and Charlotte (Schmidt) Philipsky. She was born and raised in Oakfield, WI and was a graduate of Oakfield High School, Class of 1973.
Darlene is survived by her husband Ray; son Ben DeChant; and daughter Annette DeChant. She is further survived by her sisters Nancy (Carl) Philipsky Wangerin and Mary (Jim) Philipsky Wiese; brother Tom (Bev) Philipsky; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 204 Deerfield Rd., Marshall, WI 53559 with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 PM (noon). She will be brought to her final place of rest at Town of Medina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the , 2800 Royal Avenue, Madison, WI 53713 or at https://donations.diabetes.org.
