Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1600 S. Main St.
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1600 S. Main St.
Fond du Lac, WI
Darlene B. "Mickey" Tasch


1931 - 2019
Darlene B. "Mickey" Tasch Obituary
Darlene B. "Mickey" Tasch

Fond du Lac - Darlene B. "Mickey" Tasch, 88, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at Woodlands Senior Living in Fond du Lac. She was born in the Town of Empire on Saturday, June 6, 1931 a daughter of Clarence and Adela (née Iding) Bechler. Eventually her family moved to Van Dyne but after her marriage in 1954, she would live on 6th St. in Fond du Lac for the rest of her life. Mickey was a graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy (WLA) class of '49. On Saturday, January 16, 1954, she married Duane "Dewey" Tasch in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Monday, May 26, 1986.

For thirteen years, Mickey worked as an operator for Wisconsin Bell. And for twenty years she was a bakery clerk for both Lauer's and Pick 'n Save. Mickey volunteered in the school lunch program at both St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and WLA. She attended annual telephone operator reunions, enjoying the time with her old friends.

Survivors include her four children, Mari (Richard) Klinke and Joe (Kathryn) Tasch, all from Fond du Lac, Tony (Colleen) Tasch of Denmark, Wis. and Teresa (Scott) Paveglio of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Katie (Dan) De Bruin, Kerry (Michael) Korrer, Kelly (Adam) Nieft, Kyle (Anna) Tasch, Olivia Tasch (Jon Rieth), Elle and Carly Paveglio; five great-grandsons; a sister, Ruthé Pautz; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Bechler.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her brother, Donald "Butch" Bechler; a sister, Dorothy (Ambrose) McTrusty; a brother-in-law, Jerry Pautz; and her best friend and traveling companion, Mary Solberg.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Michael Zuberbier officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, it was Mickey's wish that donations be made to either St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and/or WLA.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Woodlands Senior Living Center and that of Agnesian Hospice Hope for the excellent care and compassion that was given to Mickey.

Additional information and guest book may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
