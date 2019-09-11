|
Darlene Felix
Fond du Lac - Darlene Kay Felix of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on April 25, 1944 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the daughter of Kenneth and Loraine Mathe Felix. She graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1962 and went on to get her nursing degree at Marion College in 1974.
She was the proud mother of three sons, several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Darlene lead an exciting and active life involving a modeling career, and an extensive nursing career, all while raising a large combined family of children and stepchildren. When she retired she was working as a home-health nurse for developmentally disabled children.
Darlene had an eclectic assortment of interests. She learned to play the accordion as a child and eventually moved to the piano, teaching her children and grandchildren.
She loved to garden, read, and cook and bake for friends and family. Holidays were always a special time for her because of her generous heart. In addition, she loved to dance and was a competitive pool player and acquired many trophies for her skill.
In her retirement she took up knitting and sewing, making quilts, blankets and just about everything else imaginable. Her creations were often gifts to family, friends and even to those she did not know. But most of all it was evident that she loved her family with all her heart.
Darlene is survived by two sons, Walter (Robyn) Meyer of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Todd Meyer (fianceé Rochelle Eisner) of Richmond, Virginia, and one daughter-in-law Jodie Meyer-Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and one son, Stephen Meyer. In addition, she is survived by a large extended family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at Seefeld Funeral Home.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019