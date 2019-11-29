Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Darlene L. Zabel


1937 - 2019
Darlene L. Zabel Obituary
Darlene L. Zabel

Fond du Lac - Darlene L. (Schneider) Zabel, formerly of Brandon, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at ThedaCare Hospital in Berlin, WI. She was born July 21, 1937, the daughter of Henry and Lucille Schneider. On December 10, 1955, she married Alvin Zabel in Fond du Lac. Darlene worked for Johnson School Bus Service for over 25 years. She later went on to work at Bestt Roller where she retired. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, gardening, crocheting, and painting after she retired. Most of all, Darlene enjoyed being a proud mother and grandparent.

Surviving are her four sons and one daughter, Alex and his wife Ann from Brandon, Edward and his wife Lori from Harris, MN, Mike and his friend Mary from Marquette, WI, Bruce and his wife Heidi from Fond du Lac, and Ellen (Zabel) Allard and her husband Robb, from Darboy; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Zabel of Fond du Lac, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Richard Zabel, and a sister Marie

Visitation for Darlene L. Zabel will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 10 AM to 1:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du lac. Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Rogersville Cemetery. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
