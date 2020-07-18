Darlene M. SabelFond du Lac - Darlene M. Sabel, 77, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home where she had been a resident.She was born July 31, 1942, in Hilbert, a daughter of the late Wallace and Adele (Grones) Wickersheim.On June 1, 1963, she married Othmar Sabel at St. Mary's Church in Stockbridge.Darlene was a homemaker who especially loved gardening and traveling with her husband. She is a member of Holy Family Parish.Survivors include two sisters: Sharon (Melvin) Gelling and Lynette Wingers all of Chilton; a sister-in-law, Angeline (Robert) Breister and a brother-in-law, Eugene Ries, all of Fond du Lac and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Othmar on March 25, 2014; her brothers, Wally, Donald (Mary) and Robert Wickersheim and sister-in-law, Priscilla Ries.A Private family service will be held at Zacherl Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home or Holy Family Catholic Community."The family would like to give a special thanks to the Lutheran Home and the staff for the dedicated and compassionate care shown to Darlene."