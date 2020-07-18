1/1
Darlene M. Sabel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene M. Sabel

Fond du Lac - Darlene M. Sabel, 77, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home where she had been a resident.

She was born July 31, 1942, in Hilbert, a daughter of the late Wallace and Adele (Grones) Wickersheim.

On June 1, 1963, she married Othmar Sabel at St. Mary's Church in Stockbridge.

Darlene was a homemaker who especially loved gardening and traveling with her husband. She is a member of Holy Family Parish.

Survivors include two sisters: Sharon (Melvin) Gelling and Lynette Wingers all of Chilton; a sister-in-law, Angeline (Robert) Breister and a brother-in-law, Eugene Ries, all of Fond du Lac and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Othmar on March 25, 2014; her brothers, Wally, Donald (Mary) and Robert Wickersheim and sister-in-law, Priscilla Ries.

A Private family service will be held at Zacherl Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home or Holy Family Catholic Community.

"The family would like to give a special thanks to the Lutheran Home and the staff for the dedicated and compassionate care shown to Darlene."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved