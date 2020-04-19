Services
Darrell McCullough, age 78 of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

Darrell was born on December 7, 1941, in Fond du Lac, WI, a son of Arnold and Harriet (Tank) McCullough. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1961. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. On October 12, 1968, Darrell was united in marriage to Winifred Levenhagen. He worked at National Rivet/Shaler for 43 years. Darrell loved his children, grandchildren and grand-animals. He enjoyed going to garage and estate sales, collecting numerous things, fishing and sitting on the porch watching people go by. Darrell also enjoyed going out to lunch with his old school friends "the gang." He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Winnie; his children, Todd McCullough of Waupun, Brad (Rachelle) of Belleville and Melissa (Doug) Kampe of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, Logan and Gavin McCullough and Preston Kampe; a brother, Dale McCullough of Madison; a sister, Darlene (Brian) Dunn of Oshkosh; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Maggie McCullough; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

A memorial service for Darrell will be held at a later date.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020
