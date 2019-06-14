Services
Darwin Louis Hilt Sr.


Darwin Louis Hilt, Sr.

Brandon - Darwin Louis Hilt, Sr., age 81, of Brandon, formerly of Rosendale, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Darwin was born September 6, 1937, in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Lawrence and Lillian (Theyrel) Hilt. He was educated at Cresent Grade School and Moraine Park Technical College. In 1958, Darwin married Sonja Klapperich at St. John's in Woodhull, WI on his 21st birthday. Darwin worked at the cheese factory in Rogersville and then worked at Mercury Marine for 33 years. He was a member of a Pigeon Club and enjoyed crossword puzzles, woodworking, fishing, hunting and camping.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sonja Hilt of Rosendale/Brandon, WI; daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Hopp of Brandon, WI, daughter-in-law, Anita Hilt of Ripon, WI and three grandchildren, Julie, Melanie and Brent Hopp all of Brandon, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, two sons, infant sister, sister, niece, nephew, two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Per Darwin's wishes there will be no service.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2019
