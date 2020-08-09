David A. Amundson
Fond du Lac - David A. Amundson, 52, of Fond du lac, WI, went to be with our Lord on August 6, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI. He was born the son of Donald and Mary Amundson on May 13, 1968 in Monroe, WI. David graduated from Pittsville High School and worked on the family farm for many years. David went on to work for Wisconsin Central and Canadian National Railroad, where he just received his 30-year service plaque in May of 2020. David was a selfless man who would help anyone and everyone. He was known by his co-workers as "Smiley". He was a man of all trades and had the ability to build or fix anything he put his mind to. David was an avid cook, grill master, and loved anything that involved the outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Mary; three children, Alexis, Ashlynne, and Austin Amundson; fiancé, Teresa "Teri" Hilke; three siblings, Randall (Pam) Amundson, Denise Graham, and Keith (Tonya) Amundson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. David was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and sister Rhonda Amundson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial will take place at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, WI. A public visitation and burial will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
