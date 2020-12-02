David A. Palkovich
Fond du Lac - David Adam Palkovich, 89, of Fond du Lac, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1931, in Ripon, Wisconsin. On April 17, 1959, he married Constance Rose Pflum at Immanuel Trinity Church in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2020.
Dad was a loving father and husband, loved to garden and hunt and fish. He also was a grill master and loved to grill outdoors. He and wife Connie also enjoyed canning tomatoes, cucumbers, and such. Dad also enjoyed vacationing with his family at Evergreen campsite and Pearl Lake in Wisconsin. Dad was an incredible handyman helping his three children with household projects.
David served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean Conflict. During that time he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, working in conjunction with the United States Merchant Marines.
David gave 40-plus years of service to Damrow Company in Fond du Lac where he used his creative talents to soon become the Department Head. This lead to setting up dairy equipment all around the world including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and all across the United States. David was also instrumental in Research and Development in innovative advances in dairy processing equipment.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings, Mary, Alex, Grace, Steve (Rosie), Andrew (Louise), Arthur, George (Alice), Raymond, Annie, Joe, and Frank (Gladys).
He is survived by sons, Shane Palkovich and Brian (Mary) Palkovich; daughter, Dawn Palkovich; four grandchildren, Brittany and Benjamin, Nicholas and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Everette and Paxton.
A celebration of life will be held in Fond du Lac early 2021 at a location to be determined.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.