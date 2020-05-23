|
|
David A. Patoka
Fond du Lac - David Andrew Patoka, 79, passed away May 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and three children at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on February 11, 1941. David was an Army Reserve veteran and proud Mercury Marine retiree of 43 years. He also enjoyed his many years working for Natural Stone Veneers International Inc.
David spent 55 years married to the love of his life Karen. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Lynn; his beloved parents Florian and Joan Patoka; sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Roger Bauer; mother and father-in-law Sylvester and Margaret Birschbach; sister-in-law Carol Birschbach; brothers-in-law Dick Stoegbauer and Jim Mand. He is survived by his wife; children, Terry and Reyna Patoka of Troutman, NC, Jodi and Thomas Hawkins Jr of Rome, NY, Timothy and Kayla Patoka of Oconomowoc, WI; exchange student who grew to become a daughter, Mercedes Abellan Diaz of Mercia, Spain; grandchildren Cindy Alvarez, Giovanni Alvarez, Korbyn and Brandon Prust, Thomas Hawkins III, Teira Hawkins, Aleigha and Robert Decker, Kelsey and Joshua Zick, and Kaden Patoka; great-grandchildren Nicole, Violet, Augyst, Aryzona, Benjamin, and baby Zick who is due in November; god children Kay Butzke and Maurine Norris; and many nieces and nephews.
David had a passion for working with his hands, designing, and creating in his workshop. He particularly loved creating things with his loved ones. He loved traveling with his family and creating new memories with his children and grandchildren. He made many fond memories with the Buechel boys Joe, Jason, and Jesse on their road trips for NSVI, where he became known as "Crockett". He developed a meaningful bond with niece Lori Ransom who held a special place in his heart. David spent many fond years with family friends John and Agnes Schmitz, Norman and Doris Nickel, and the late Geri and Bob Schneider. He was so thankful for his family at Club Olympia Fitness, the YMCA, and Planet Fitness.
David loved family and friends in his own unique way. He departed us while supporting his great-granddaughter battling leukemia by having his head shaved. This is the perfect example of how he led his life, with dedication.
The family expresses many thanks to St. Agnes Hospital ICU staff, who helped our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle in his transition to be with the Lord.
Due to coronavirus related restrictions, a celebration of life event will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers; a memorial has been established to support two great-granddaughters' fight against congenital heart disease and leukemia. Please write donations to Dave Patoka Memorial Fund, 126 Southlake Circle, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 23 to May 24, 2020