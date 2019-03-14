Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cathedral
51 W. Division St
Fond du Lac, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cathedral
51 W. Division St
Fond du Lac, WI
David A. Van Nocker

Fox Lake - David A. Van Nocker, age 54, of Fox Lake, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Waupun Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 15, 1964, in Fond du Lac, the son of Gerald F. and Darlene J. (Robinson) Van Nocker. David worked as a truck driver for many years. David was always the life of the party and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed camping and going up north to Julie and Mark's cabin. David was a loving and caring father and brother and he will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Seth (Tana) Butler, Sarah (Wade) Tibbitts, Landin Van Nocker, Tabitha (Josh) Brown, and Tara (Steven) Hunter; many grandchildren; his siblings; Charmaine (Larry) Brown, Ronald (JoAnn) Van Nocker, Timothy (Pamela) Van Nocker, Jeffery (Lorena) Van Nocker, Julie (Mark) Graf, Michelle (David) Holdmann; many nieces, nephews, his dog, Teagin, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10-11 AM at St. Paul's Cathedral, 51 W. Division St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the Cathedral at 11:00 AM. Cremation will take place. Interment will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh, WI.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019
