David Andrew McClellen
Ripon - David Andrew McClellen, age 62, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home.
David was born in Elgin, IL on April 23, 1957, the son of Bernard "Bud" McClellen and Jeanne "Gigi" (Mc Court) McClellen. He attended Hickory Hills Junior High School in Hickory Hills, IL and Barrington High School in Barrington, IL. David served our country in the United States Navy as a submariner on the USS Permit (SSN-594). After his military service, David worked in purchasing and procurement for the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing Corporation. David married Lynn Nesler in Ripon, WI in 2015. He was a member of the Eagles Club both in Fond du Lac, WI and formerly Seattle, WA. David was an avid Bears and Michael Jordan fan, he had a passion for music, and he loved trying new recipes and being creative in the kitchen.
David is survived by his wife, Lynn Nesler-McClellen of Ripon; daughter, Megan McClellen of West Corvina, CA; sister, Cathey McClellen of Green Lake, WI; brothers, Jim (Marie) McClellen of Ocala, FL, and Brian (Patty) McClellen of Pingree Grove, IL; brothers-in-law, John (Joan) Nesler of Conrath, WI, Gene (Rita) Nesler of Altura, MN, and Joseph Nesler of Maxell, WI; the children of Lynn Nesler-McClellen, Alicia (Matthew) Merwin of North Fond du Lac, WI and Calvin (Katie) Freid of Tacoma, WA; and grandsons, Holden, Dawson and Clifford Merwin, and Jack and Arlo Freid. David is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. David was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Gigi McClellen; brothers, Bill and Bob McClellen; nieces, Niki Kenney and Aja' McClellen; aunt, Marilyn Szurgot; uncle, John Szurgot; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Nesler.
A visitation for David will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A memorial service for David will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. A memorial is being established in his name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI and all of David's doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Maria Sharifi. A special thank you also to Cathey McClellen, Julie Williams and Teri Bloyer for their 24-hour support.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019