David C. Ernst
Sheboygan Falls - David C. Ernst, 83, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 15, 1936 in Eden to the late Charles and Mary (Kersten) Ernst.
On February 7, 1959 he was united in marriage to Scarlett Shallock in Eden. Scarlett preceded him in death on March 19, 2013.
David was a farmer and owned and operated Dave's Lawn Service. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing on Lake Michigan, hunting and snowmobiling. His family was his pride and joy, he cherished his time spent with them creating lasting memories.
He is survived by his five sons; Michael (Kathy) Ernst, Allan Ernst, Jeffrey (Cristi) Ernst, Terry (fiancée Melissa Herm) Ernst, and Todd (fiancée Darla Rowden) Ernst, by his thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters; Beverly (Otto) Bartlet and Shirley Kirsch, and by his sister-in-law Kathy Ernst. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Scarlett, brother Martin Ernst, sister, Rose (Harold) Backhaus, in-laws, Raymond and Mildred Schallock, and brother-in-law Edward Kirsch.
A funeral Service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. Noberto Sandoval officiating. Entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the FUNAERL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the in David's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020