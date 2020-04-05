|
David ("Davey") Daun
Fond du Lac - David ("Davey") Daun, age 73, of Fond du Lac, WI went home to his Lord on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at St Agnes Hospital, in Fond du Lac.
David was born August 9, 1946, in Cleveland, WI, the son of the late Leander and Theresa (Mayer) Daun.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life and Gretz's Roller Skating partner, Doris Pahmeier on October7, 1967, at St. John and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Cleveland, under the utilge of Pastor Knicklebein. They were proudly married for 53 years. David attended St. Wendel Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1964. In 1965 he bravely joined the United States Army and was sent to Vietnam. In 1972, David and Doris owned and operated "Dauns Bar and Restaurant" in Cleveland, WI. David took great pride in providing 29 years of service to the Kohler Company in Traffic Supervision.
More than anything, David loved to spend time with his family. He was their constant source of love and protection. He treasured his annual snowbird trips with Doris, where he loved to golf and meet up with his friends. In May of 2018 he was honored with a trip to Washington D.C. with the Old Glory Flight, Mission 45. This became one of his greatest achievements. He especially loved his time spent with his beloved grandchildren. Attending their sporting events was something he enjoyed and cherished deeply. He could frequently be heard "loudly" cheering the grandkids on from his seat
on the bleachers. David was a proud member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac, where he served as an usher.
Survivors include his loving wife Doris, his son Darin (special friend Linnie) Daun, his daughter Debra (Mark) Weiske of Ripon, WI. Grandchildren, Joey and Vinny Daun, and Elizabeth and Benjamin Weiske. He is further survived by two brothers, Daniel (Vicki) Daun of Lake Geneva, WI and Duane Daun of Sheboygan, WI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, good friends and his treasured golfing buddies of 40 years at Quit Qui Oc. Dave says, "You guys are on your own now, thanks for the memories!"
David was preceded death by his parents, his mother and father in law, his brother in laws, Victor (Donna) Pahmeier and Milton Pahmeier, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. Johannes Cemetery in Cleveland, Pastor James Borgwardt of Redeemer Lutheran Church will officiate. A celebration of David's Life will be held at St. John and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Cleveland, WI, the date and time will be announced later. Family and friends will be welcomed at that time.
The Stoltenberg Funeral Chapel of Cleveland is assisting the family with these funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions and condolences are appreciated in David's memory to Doris Daun, W6896 Shadybrook Circle, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, 54937.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020