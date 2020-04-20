|
|
David E. Noe
Fond du Lac - "He came on a summer's day
Bringing gifts from far away
But he made it clear he couldn't stay
No harbor was his home"
(Brandy - Looking Glass)
Dave Noe was a man who impacted many lives. He was a great son, a loving husband, an invested father, a committed grandfather, friend to many, and a consistent employer.
Dave began his career as an entrepreneur in Fond du Lac in the 70's. Beginning with The Moon, The Loading Zone, and Valley Bar Supply, he eventually opened his first restaurant, Friar Tuck's in 1980. From there he went on with continued success and opened additional Friar Tuck's in Appleton, Oshkosh, and Manitowoc as well as Salty's Seafood & Spirits, Sebastian's Steak House, Gino's Italian and Baker's Pride Bakery. Dave trusted his employees and made it a priority to show them his appreciation. He believed in taking care of the people who worked for him and over the years showed this in many different ways. It was common to hear employees say "He is not just my boss, he is my friend." He genuinely cared for the people he worked with and his dedicated approach earned him the respect of his staff and the community that he loved.
Dave enjoyed a good game of golf with longtime buddies. Along with his father Eugene and his brother Don, Dave spent many afternoons watching the Packers or the Badgers. Anyone who knew Dave knew that one of his greatest loves was boating. Even as a young boy Dave had a boat. It didn't have an engine but he soon remedied that and his boats got bigger and better. Whether his boat was at Lakeside Park or in the intracoastal in Florida, the cooler was always full and everyone was always welcomed. "Boat Drinks" and "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" were favorite songs of his. He appreciated the simple pleasure of cocktail hour. When you next raise a glass, please wish smooth sailing for Dave.
Dave is survived by his wife Shelley, his daughters Elizabeth and Allisun, his son-in-laws Jon and Brian, grandchildren Elijah, Madeline, Miles, Calvin and Kaylei, his brother Don, sister-in-law Betty, and nephews Matt and Alan. The family would like to thank the community and Dave's loyal staff for their ongoing support. A formal gathering to honor Dave will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020