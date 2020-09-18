David Eugene Noe



A man should not be measured by his wealth and fame, as they are fleeting. A man should be measured and remembered for the wealth of friendships he acquired throughout his life and by those lives he touched and changed forever.



People were more important to Dave than anything. It is a rare man indeed who realizes early in life the value of a good friend, of a loved one and the richness of family loyalty. Dave was such a man.



Family was everything to Dave, and he felt his employees were his extended family and treated them as such.



Dave was a consummate entrepreneur. The art of the deal! That's what excited and motivated Dave. To build a restaurant from concept to completion was the joy of his amazing business career. He never lost the yearning for that 'next great' idea.



Socially, Dave was never shy and people were just naturally drawn to him. He had a knack for engaging people and making them feel they were important to him because they were. Dave had that special 'aura' that attracted people to him and he always used that attribute for good. Charity and our community were very important to Dave.



Dave's life was filled with family, friends, restaurants, boats, kindness, generosity, laughter, golf and Chardonnay. He will be greatly missed. Dave truly was the 'Love of my Life'!



Michelle Mathos-Noe



A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 1:00-4:00 at 'Avenue 795', (formerly The Knights of Columbus Hall), located at 795 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac. We encourage attendees to share their memories of Dave and will have a podium available for those who wish to do so.



Covid-19 protocols will be implemented and we ask for attendees to practice social distancing and to wear masks. Hand sanitizers will be readily available.



Please feel free to honor Dave with flowers, or donate to either the Salvation Army or Hospice Hope in loving memory of David E. Noe.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store