|
|
David G. Cook
Brownsville - David Gerard Cook (Dave), 59, began the new decade in his heavenly home. He passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Dave was a lifelong resident of the Brownsville area. He was born August 7, 1960 to William and Bernice Cook. He graduated from St. Mary's grade school in Lomira and St. Mary's Springs High School, Class of 1978. He attended UW Fond du Lac for several years before moving to Alaska and working as a hunting and fishing guide for Alaska Wilderness Safaris. Dave returned home for Christmas in 1980 and met an angel on Earth named Kathy Ward, who became his wife on October 2, 1982. Together they raised two wonderful children, Christina and Ryan, who also attended CCLT and St. Mary's Springs High School. David and Kathy owned and operated Cook's Construction of Brownsville from the time of their marriage until his death; his father founded the company in 1964.
Dave was very active in his church and community. He served multiple terms, including as president, for the following organizations: St. Mary's School Board, St. Mary's Parish Council, the Brownsville Community Club Board of Directors, and the Fond du Lac Home Builders Association Board of Directors. Dave was also a member of the St. Mary's Cemetery Committee and a board member of the Town of Byron Comprehensive Planning Committee. Dave belonged to Council 664 of The Knights of Columbus as well as Council 12621, serving as Grand Knight for two years. Dave also volunteered as a firefighter and EMT, and he coached youth hockey for several seasons.
Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved spending time outdoors with his best friends. In his lifetime Dave amassed a notable collection of arrowheads and Native American artifacts. Dave was also an expert gardener, chef, craftsman, and a master carpenter. There was nothing Dave couldn't build or create; he brought beauty to everything he touched.
Dave will be missed by his beloved wife Kathy; his daughter Christina (Chris); his son Ryan (Shara); and his four grandchildren, Abraham, Oliver, Elena, and Lennon. Dave is further survived by his siblings Sr. Kathy Cook, Charles Cook, Nancy Fedenko, and Julie Cook; his mother-in-law, Kay Ward; sister-in-law Kathryn Ward; sister-in-law Wendy (Dan) Buehrens; sister-in-law Laura Bartolutti (Greg Bauer); brother-in-law Brad (Mary) Ward; sister-in-law Beth (Brian) Smit; sister-in-law Angela Ward (Bob Holsman); and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Bernice; his father-in-law, William Ward; and his brothers-in-law, Perry Ward, Donald Fedenko, and Jeffery Bellmer.
Dave wished to extend his sincere thanks to all the people who helped him and prayed for him while he was battling cancer, including the staff at St. Agnes Cancer Center, and Dr. Connelly and staff at the Froedtert Cancer Center. He and his family are eternally grateful for the exceptional care from Angela Ward, Julie Cook, and the St. Agnes Hospice staff.
VISITATION: Dave's family welcomes the community to a time of visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Friday, January 10th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A second time of visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 699 Milwaukee St, Lomira, WI 53048, on Saturday, January 11th from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
SERVICE: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 699 Milwaukee St, Lomira, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the David G. Cook Scholarship Fund at the Fond du Lac Area Foundation or the St. Mary's parish of Lomira.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020