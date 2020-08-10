David Hahn
Fond du Lac - David E. Hahn, 65, of Fond du Lac, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2010 at St/ Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born in Fond du Lac on May 24, 1955, the son of Oscar and Kathryn (Thompson) Hahn. Dave was a 1974 graduate of Campbellsport High School
On April 19, 1980 Dave married Eileen Mary Majerus at St. Mary's Church in Eden. They lived in the Town of Eden for 33 years until moving to Fond du Lac in 2015.
Dave worked for Central Star Cooperative as a breeder for over 40 years. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, going to Brewer games and helping young people show their animals at fairs. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends especially his granddaughters. Dave spent the last couple of months trying to make up for the time of quarantine as he always loved being with people and being the center of attention.
Dave is survived his daughter Lynn (Joseph) Gleue of Belgium, WI, son Brian (Melissa) Hahn of Cottage Grove, WI and granddaughters Victoria and Naomi Hahn. He is also survived by brothers Phillip Hahn, Mark (Maxine) Hahn, Dennis (Candy) Hahn, all of Campbellsport, sister Ann Battistine of Eden, sister-in-law Betty Majerus, brother-in-law Howard (Patricia) Majerus, all of Fond du Lac, special friend Kathy Hass, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife Eileen, parents Oscar and Kathryn (Thompson) Hahn, parents-in-law William and Kathleen (Wettstein) Majerus, brother John Hahn, sisters-in-law Mary Hahn and Dianne Majerus and brother-in-law Terrance Battistine.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 1562 Cty Rd B., Eden. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate with the wearing of masks appreciated. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in David's name.
A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to family and friends for love and support of Dave over the past three years and to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Agnes Hospital ICU for their care of Dave in his final days.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com
.