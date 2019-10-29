|
|
David J. Ford
Fond du Lac - David James Ford, 44, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 27, 2019. David was born in Fond du Lac on August 27, 1975, a son of James E. and Dolores A. (Buechel) Ford. On November 2, 2009 David married Masami Koshiro in Japan.
David graduated from Oakfield High School in 1993. From there he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in English. He traveled and studied art extensively abroad. He was a passionate artist. He taught English in South Korea and then in Japan where he met is wife, Masami. Recently he was employed with Gleason Reel in Mayville.
David is survived by Masami, his wife; one son, Justin; father, James; two siblings, Cindy (Karl) Halford and Tracy (David) Robydek; father-in-law, Nobumasa Koshiro mother-in-law, Kuniko Koshiro; brother-in-law, Yoshitaka Koshiro; niece, Elise, nephews, Kamden, Brogan and Theodore; other relatives and friends.
Preceding David in death are his grandparents; mother, Dorrie; one brother, Scott; step-mother, Bette Ford.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 PM. At 5:00 PM a Celebration of Life will be held. Cremation will follow with burial at St. Peter Cemetery, St. Peter.
Memorials in his name may be directed to his family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019