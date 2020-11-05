1/1
David J. Giebel
1927 - 2020
David J. Giebel

Fond du Lac - David Joseph Giebel, 93, passed away on November 3, 2020.

He was born June 29, 1927 in the Town of Lamartine to Joseph and Catherine Anna (Laudolff) Giebel.

Dave graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy class of 1945.

Dave married Joan Agnes Gallitz on May 30, 1950 at St. Johns the Baptist in Woodhull.

Dave passionately loved the land; his specialty was sweetcorn in his garden at the farm, until the racoons decimated it one year. He worked numerous jobs that kept him close to the land and to farmers.

He took every opportunity possible to be with his children and grandchildren and they adored him. He maintained a witty sense of humor his entire life, which was contagious.

Dave was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. He felt compelled to volunteer his talents to St. Louis Church by singing in the choir, leading music for Mass and lecturing the service.

Dave is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Rose (special friend, Fred Mattheis) Rentmeester, of Fond du Lac, Marie (Steve) Boone, of Oakfield, Lucy (Mike) Steffen, of Slinger and Leo (special friend, Lucy Bangs) Giebel, of Franklin; grandchildren, Andy (Tanya) Rentmeester, Pat (Jodi) Rentmeester, Tonya (Bradley) Boone-Molz, Nicole (Matthew) Emmer, Justin Boone, Sabrina (Paul) Henry, Jeni (Nate) Unger, Peter (special friend, Molly Fuehrmeyer) Steffen, Nathan Giebel and Nick Giebel.

Dave is further survived by his great-grandchild, Kaysen Soda; sisters-in-law, Pat Giebel, Rita Gallitz, Marge Schmitz, Sr. Helen Gallitz and Ann (Dan) Barefoot; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dave was preceding in death by his parents Joe and Kate Giebel; parents-in-law, Al and Marceline Gallitz; siblings, Alfred (Mildred) Giebel, Paul (Helena) Giebel, Mary (Ed) Michels, Ray (Mary) Giebel, Rob (Mary Ann) Giebel, Marg (Jim) Ford and his identical twin brother, Don Giebel; brothers-in-law, John Gallitz and Orlando Schmitz; sister-in-law, Marcie (Ken) Sippel.

A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is taking place. Burial is at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Woodhull, WI.

Dave's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Agnesian Adult Day Services, Dr. Tom Fabricius, nurse Emily with SSM Hospice and the staff and administers of the memory care unit at Adelaide Place.

Online condolences may be offered at zacherlfuneralhome.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
