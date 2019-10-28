|
David J. "Yogi" Jagdfeld
Fond du Lac - David J. "Yogi" Jagdfeld, age 81, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 23, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Anna (Keilberg) Jagdfeld. On June 25, 1960 he married Sandra L. Toetz in Fond du Lac. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1958. David worked at the railroad for twenty-seven years. David then worked as a painter at Schneider Painting. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing, gambling, playing cards especially sheepshead, hunting, yardwork, and woodworking. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen and St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church. Most of all David enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra of Fond du Lac; seven children, Randy (Cindy) Jagdfeld of Marytown, Kathy Jaeger of Jefferson, Larry (Tammy) Jagdfeld of Waupun, Angela Rickert of Random Lake, Tony Jagdfeld of Fond du Lac, Jamie (Shana) Jagdfeld, Marty (Brittany) Jagdfeld of Eldorado; sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Linda) Toetz of AZ, Leonard (Ann) Toetz of Eldorado, David (Joan) Toetz of Eldorado, Marilyn (Steve) Barrett of MI/FL, Barb (Mike) Konrad of Fond du Lac; special niece Carol Hamburgur of North Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Jagdfeld; three sisters, Loretta (Robert) Lepinski, Jeanette (James) Beals, Laverne (Walter) Buelow; step-father, Oscar Hansen; step-sister, Oletta Mae Schramm; three grandchildren, Kayla and Corey Rickert, Steven Williams; one son-in-law, John Jaeger; one niece, Debra Jagdfeld; one nephew, John Jagdfeld.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 2-5 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 5:00 PM. Cremation will follow the traditional service. Interment will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park at a later date.
