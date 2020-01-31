|
David J. Peebles, Jr.
Fond du Lac - David J. Peebles, Jr., 72, of Fond du Lac died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. David was born on March 16, 1947 in Fond du Lac, the son of David Sr. and Audrey Peebles. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Springs High School in 1965. David served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 - 1969. On October 18, 1969 he married Sharon Rumbuc in Fond du Lac. David worked for Mercury Marine as an electrician, retiring on May 1, 2013. He was a member of Fisherman's Road Fishing Club, Westcot Sportsman's Club and the NRA. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, playing and coaching softball and watching his grandchildren's sports.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Daniel (Michelle) Peebles and their children, Alex and Emmy of Black Earth, James (Dawn) Peebles and their children, Elias and Grace of Westfield, Keri (Brad) Sabel and their children, Cade, Ian and Jaxon of Fond du Lac, and David (Kelly) Peebles III of Neenah; twelve siblings, Karen Skarda, Michael (Mary) Peebles, Margaret (Bob) Fields, Katy (BJ) Havlik, Alice (Scott) Mulholland, Susan (Tim) Smith, Thomas Peebles, John (Chris) Peebles, Ann (Joseph) Wettstein, Mark (Robin) Peebles, Lisa (Chuck) Battan and Lori Peebles; and many other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Audrey; father and mother-in-law, John and Ethel Rumbuc; and two nieces, Patricia Rumbuc and Angela Fields; and other special relatives.
Visitation will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice, Hospice Home of Hope, and his care team for their care and compassion.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020