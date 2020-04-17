|
|
David J. Runge
Mayville - David J. Runge, age 68, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with his family by his side.
Dave was born the son of Roland and Joyce (Sander) Runge on January 28, 1952 in Palatine, IL. He was a graduate of Mayville High School and then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Marian University with honors in Fond du Lac. Dave was united in marriage to Janice Voight on September 21, 1974 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. He had enjoyed working in management at Mercury Marine from 1970-1999. Dave retired from Wal-Mart in Hartford. Dave loved coaching soccer for his, and many Mayville area kids in the Flyaway Soccer Association. Family was important to Dave and he cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and his sisters.
Dave is survived by his sons- Nathaniel (Mandy) Runge of Eau Claire and Adam (Jackie) Runge of Fond du Lac His grandchildren- Niko, Molly, Emery, Jesse, and Lincoln. His mother- Joyce Runge of FL. His sisters- Debbie (John) Gadziala of FL., Denise (Dave) Well of Sun Prairie, and Deanna (Mark) Koepsell of Mayville. His sister in law- Carolyn (Don) Wendorff of Mayville. His brother in law- Kenneth (Diane) Voight of Mayville. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Roland, his wife Janice, and his in laws Ray and Eleanor Voight.
A memorial service for Dave will take place at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville due to the current health restrictions.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020