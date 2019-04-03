|
David John Seaman
Winona, MN - David John Seaman, 55, passed away on March 25, 2019 at his home in Winona, Minnesota.
David was born on May 26, 1963 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to John "Jack" and Bernice Link Seaman. David graduated from Waupun High School in 1981 before going on to graduate magna cum laude from St. Mary's College in Winona in 1985 with a degree in Computer Science. David lived in Winona for most of his adult life and worked many years in computer programming, most recently at Prairie Moon Nursery and Advent Resources, Inc.
David loved the Winona community. He championed environmental causes and was very active in the local farmer's market, river cleanups, and Green Party political activism. He was passionate about music and was a longtime member of the Winona International Dancers. He enjoyed biking and other outdoor activities. David loved family gatherings, good meals, Scrabble, Go, and never met a board game he didn't like. He also kept to his Wisconsin roots and cheered for the Packers. He was a beautiful spirit and was always willing to help out wherever needed. As a friend pointed out, he was best described with the motto: "Live simply so that others may simply live." (Mahatma Gandhi)
David is survived by his mother, Bernice, of Waupun, WI; his siblings Tony (Cindy) Seaman of Whitefish Bay, WI; Kathy (Peter) Johnsen of Fitchburg, WI; and Michael (Kari) Seaman of Pittsburgh, PA, as well as nephews Benji and Brody Seaman, Grant Johnsen, and Eli and Noah Seaman. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, John "Jack" Seaman, his brother in infancy, Peter Seaman, his paternal grandparents Edmund and Loretta Seaman, and his maternal grandparents, Edwin and Agnella Link.
Funeral services for David Seaman will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Catholic Workers House of Hospitality in Winona, PO Box 102, Winona, MN 55987 or to an organization of your choosing.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019