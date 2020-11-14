1/1
David Keith Hein
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
David Keith Hein

Markesan - David Keith Hein, age 65 of Markesan, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.

David was born on August 4, 1955, in Ripon, WI, a son of Elwood and Jackie (Ellis) Hein. On August 6, 1977, he was united in marriage to Dawn Mugridge in Brandon, WI. David served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. He drove truck for Adams Transit out of Friesland, GG Barnet out of Beaver Dam and Pine Hills Trucking out of Beaver Dam. David was a remote sports fan of football and baseball. He enjoyed reading and lawn care. David was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manchester.

David is survived by his wife, Dawn; two sons, Jeremy (Margie) Hein of Fountain, CO and Sean Hein of Markesan; 4 grandchildren, Jayden, Delila, Mason and Kinsley; 3 siblings, Barry (Barb) Hein of Markesan, Jon (Patty) Hein of Orange Park, FL and Robin (Ann) Hein of Markesan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Craig Hein and Allen Hein and 2 children in infancy.

Visitation for David will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan and on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

A funeral service for David will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Markesan Community Funeral Home.

Military honors will be provided by Abendroth-Connolly American Legion Post 282.

A memorial fund has been established in David's name.

Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.markesanfh.com




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
868 N Margaret Street
Markesan, WI 53946
(920) 398-1522
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 14, 2020
Fair winds and following seas, David.
Until Valhalla. RIP
Paul Mullendore
Military
November 14, 2020
Our Sincere Sympathy to Dawn and sons and family.
David-Helene Severson
