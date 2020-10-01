1/
David L. Jones
1936 - 2020
David L. Jones

Fond du Lac - David Lee Jones, 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at The Meadows in Fond du Lac. He was born on May 27, 1936 to the late Peter and Mary (Priepke) Jones in Waupun, WI.

Dave was united in marriage to Shirley A. Kaiser on September 12, 1959 at Faith Lutheran in Fond du Lac.

Dave served his nation in the Air Force during the Korean War. Dave was an electrician at Leasa Electric for the majority of his working years. He then worked for National Exchange Bank as a teller until he retired. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Dave loved deer hunting. Dave and Shirley were on a bowling league for many years. He especially loved the family camping trips that happened for over 25 years.

Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; one daughter, Sheila (David) Krause; three sons, Stephen (Jane) Jones, Mark (Rachel) Jones and John (Dee) Jones; five grandchildren, Joshua Krause, Kim Jones, Stephany (Cory) Velasco, Nathan Jones and Marcus Jones; two great-grandchildren, Jayde Krause and Liam Velasco; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.

Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road in Fond du Lac.

Service: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church following the visitation. Mask will be required. Burial will be in Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church.

"The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows for their care and compassion for Dave."

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
