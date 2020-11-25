1/1
David Lee Steinke
1939 - 2020
David Lee Steinke

Fond du Lac - David Lee Steinke, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away on November 23, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. Dave was born on October 21, 1939 to Edwin and Irene (Guyette) Steinke in Fond du Lac.

Dave graduated from North Fond du Lac High School class of 1958. After high school, Dave proudly served in the US Army.

After his time in the service, Dave went to work for Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He retired as a conductor from the Union Pacific Railroad.

Dave was an avid fisherman, especially fishing for Musky. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers; usually attending one game during the fall. Dave loved spending time with is grandchildren, who will dearly miss him.

David is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Glenn and Becky Steinke, Jeff and Gina Steinke, Julie and Jay Held and Sue Steinke; step-daughter, Deb and Tim Oconner; step-son, Robert Goldberg; sister, Marlene and David Goron; brother, Dennis and Dawn Steinke; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; step-daughter, Laura White; step-son, David Goldberg; and a nephew, Ryan Goron.

According to Dave's wishes there are no services. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment is at Calvary Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.

Online condolences may be offered at zacherlfuneralhome.com.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
