David M Schmitz



Fond du Lac - David "Dave" Martin Schmitz, 64, passed away peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital on June 3, 2019 with his loving family beside him, following a ten month battle with cancer. Dave was born on October 24, 1954 to his parent's, Donald and Rosemary (Kelroy) Schmitz, on their first wedding anniversary.



Dave graduated from St. Mary's Springs Class of 1973 and then attended MPTC for agricultural business. Dave married the love of his life Mary Rowe on November 26, 1994 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Together they were blessed with two children, Anthony and Aaron. Dave and Mary were proud to be the 4th generation to operate the Schmitz East Branch Dairy, producing milk for Sartori Foods. Farming and agricultural promotion were Dave's passions.



Dave was a charter member of the AgriBuisness Council and held positions or was a member of many agricultural organizations. These included Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (formerly known as WI Milk Marketing Board), Fond du Lac Co. Forage Council, County, State and National Holstein Associations, East Central/Select Sires, DHIA/Agsource, Professional Dairy Producers of WI, Oakfield FFA, Town of Fond du Lac Supervisor, Knights of Columbus Council 664, and Holy Family Catholic Community.



Dave spent his life advocating for the agricultural industry. He especially enjoyed mentoring students through the School to Work Program. Dave always said, "if you work hard, you can play hard." He loved being with his family and friends, collecting John Deere tractors, bowling and playing cards.



Dave is survived by his wife, Mary; sons Anthony and Aaron; siblings, Denise (Joel)



Enking, Mark (Rosie) Schmitz, Steve (Sandy) Schmitz; nieces and nephew, Leah and Lauren Enking, Stacy Schmitz (Daniel Buechel), Megan Schmitz, Katie Schmitz (Cody Pankow), Emily Schmitz, Alannah and Lindsay Schmitz, Sarah (Mainor Martinez) and Michael Rowe; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Kimberly Rowe; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Dave is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, George and Anita Rowe, and brother-in-law, James Rowe.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E Division Street, Fond du Lac. There will also be visitation on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:45 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. At 11:00 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Dave's family is grateful to Dr. Sameer Tolay, Dr. Michael Vander Kooy and all the wonderful staff at the Agnesian Cancer Center, Dr. Samuel Kumar and all the nurses and staff on 5 south at St. Agnes Hospital for all the loving care and support given to Dave and his family.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be given to Envision FDL Ag Ambassador Program, St. Mary's Springs Academy or the . Dave's life was all about family, friends, faith, farming and fun. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary