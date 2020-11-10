David N. Henke
Van Dyne - David N. Henke, 79, of Van Dyne, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 16, 1941, at the family homestead in Van Dyne, the son of Norman and Jane Weber Henke. During his high school years, he was very active in FFA. He graduated from Rosendale High School in 1960. On May 9, 1964, he married Kathleen Schwertfeger at St. Paul's in Van Dyne.
David worked as an engineer for Soo Line and retired from Wisconsin Central Railroad. He was an active member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, participating in many areas including ushering. David loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. When his children where younger, he had them participating in 4-H and after they grew up, David stayed active with 4-H. He was a true equestrian and took pride in his horses. He was proud that he was sober for over 31 years. He started AA meetings at St. Peter's.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Henke, his children: Tim (Linda) Henke of Van Dyne, Brian (Ann) Henke of Fond du Lac and Crystal (Scott) Krenke of Oshkosh, his grandchildren: Michael (Liz Nitz) Henke, William (Jess) Mann, Noah Henke, Seth Henke, Zack (Charlotte Rosenthal) Henke, Victor Wood, Brianna Henke, Maggie Wood, Makayla Henke, Ceryck Krenke, and Chassedy Krenke, his great-grandchildren: Aiden and Sawyer Mann, his siblings: Carol (James) Hounsell of Sauk City and Kay (Charles) Ebert of Fond du Lac, his brother-in-law David (Nancy) Cronce of Oshkosh and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Robert and Clara Schwertfeger, and his sister Shirley Cronce.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 10:00 - 12:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020, St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St., Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Cremation to follow the traditional services.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420