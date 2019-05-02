Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for David Navis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Navis


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Navis Obituary
David Navis

Muncie, IN - David Navis, 68, of Muncie, IN passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Muncie, IN.

David was born January 2, 1951 in Waupun, the son of Merle and Evelyn Vant Hoff Navis. In 1969 he graduated from Waupun High School. His younger years were spent in Waupun and he resided in Indiana since 1980.

David is survived by a brother, Mark (Lana) Navis of Waupun; and two sisters: Sandy (Dick) Whisler of Lake Mills, WI and Shelly (Bob) Andrews of Farmington, MO.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Per David's wish there will not be a formal service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now