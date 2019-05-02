|
|
David Navis
Muncie, IN - David Navis, 68, of Muncie, IN passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Muncie, IN.
David was born January 2, 1951 in Waupun, the son of Merle and Evelyn Vant Hoff Navis. In 1969 he graduated from Waupun High School. His younger years were spent in Waupun and he resided in Indiana since 1980.
David is survived by a brother, Mark (Lana) Navis of Waupun; and two sisters: Sandy (Dick) Whisler of Lake Mills, WI and Shelly (Bob) Andrews of Farmington, MO.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Per David's wish there will not be a formal service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 2, 2019