Services
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-3351
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
York, NE
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
Gresham, NE
David O. Ewerdt Obituary
David O. Ewerdt

York - David O. Ewerdt, age 70 of York, NE died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at York. He was born November 28, 1948 in Brownsville, Wisconsin to Albert and Harriet (Bleodow) Ewerdt. David graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College and was a teacher for over 11 years. He was them employed at Batterton Home Improvement Center in York, and then worked at Lumber Landscape until his retirement. A member of Bethel Lutheran Church in York he had strong Christian faith as he enjoyed reading the Bible.

He is survived by his son Christopher Ewerdt of Omaha, NE and daughters Alicia Wells of Louisville, KY, Katryna Taylor and Maranda (Shane) Coop all of Scottsbluff, NE. His grandchildren include Grant, Heaven, Matthew, Emzie, Milo and Piper. Also surviving is his sister Linda (Ardean) Nunnenkamp of Sutton, NE and his brothers the Reverend Kenneth (Tresa) Ewerdt of Palm Bay, FL and Richard Ewerdt of York. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in York. Graveside services will then be held at 1:00 pm., Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery near Gresham, NE. Memorials may be directed to the church or Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Waco. Visitation will be held from 12-8:00 p.m., Thursday with his family greeting friends from 6-8:00 p.m., later that evening at the mortuary.

David's family would like to extend their biggest thank you to the staff at the Hearthstone for the wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019
