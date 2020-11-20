1/1
David P. Holdmann
David P. Holdmann

Eldorado - David P. Holdmann, 53, of Eldorado, passed away as a result of an automobile accident on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born April 15, 1967 in Milwaukee, the son of Robert and Nancy Holdmann. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1985 where he went on to attend Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac. He was united in marriage to Michelle Van Nocker on July 12, 1997. While they were married, they had two children, Theodore and Timothy. He was formerly employed as an engineering technician at Tecumseh, Generac, Kohler, Mercury Marine, Briggs and Stratton, and for the last 15 years with Oshkosh Defense. He was a current member of St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral Church, Fond du Lac. David had a love for the outdoors, cutting wood, and meticulously taking care of his land. He loved his annual trip to the Iola Old Car Show with his children and working on collector vehicles.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy; two sons, Airman Theodore Holdmann of Keesler Air Force Base, MS and Timothy Holdmann of Fond du Lac; his former wife, Michelle Van Nocker; sister, Debbie (Dale) Buerger; niece, Allie (Andy) Ralph; nephew, Adam Buerger; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The visitation will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will take place at Rienzi Cemetery following the service. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broken Bread Program at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, Fond du Lac.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
