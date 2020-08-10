David P. Jacobs
Fond du Lac - David P. Jacobs, 85, went to join his Savior on August 10, 2020, at home with his family, after a courageous battle of 14 years with cancer.
He was born on July 1, 1935, a son of Harry R. and Frieda (Abraham) Jacobs. He was baptized on July 24, 1935, and confirmed as he professed his faith on May 8, 1949. He attended Winnebago Lutheran Academy and graduated on June 3, 1953.
He served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; Ft. Bliss, TX; White Sands Missile Range, NM and Army Missile Base, Libertyville, IL from April 1955 - April 1957, assembling and fueling Nike missiles. He also served as an instructor. After serving in the Army, he began his work in the electrical wholesale supply industry, which lasted for 43 years. He worked at Hallmark Electrical Supply, Englewood Electric Supply and Ellison Electric Supply (28 years) retiring in September 2000. He also did cash crop farming.
On July 15, 1961, Dave married Irene Knack at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Van Dyne. In April 1965, they moved to the Knack homestead farm where they resided until 2006, when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (bone marrow cancer).
For many years, Dave was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Van Dyne. He served on the church council in various offices and also served on the Winnebago Lutheran Academy Plenary Board. He served as sexton for the church cemetery and enjoyed singing in the church choir. When Dave and Irene sold the farm and moved to the St. Peter area, they joined Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.
Dave enjoyed hunting even as a young boy. His hunting stories could fill a book. Fishing was also a favorite hobby.
When he moved from the farm, Dave took up gardening and planted fruit trees in his backyard. He enjoyed cutting the lawn with his John Deere lawn mower. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds at the feeders. During the winter months, he liked to pick out hickory nuts - even for the neighbors. Dave enjoyed following the Brewers and Packers when their games were on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; a son, John Jacobs, Weston, WI; a daughter, Julie (Larry) Becker, Fond du Lac and three granddaughters: Shelby Raie (Ryan) Orvis, Brittany Lynn Becker and Hailey Beth Becker. He is further survived by one brother, Ed Jacobs, Fond du Lac; two sisters-in-law: Donna Jacobs, Chino Valley, AZ, and Jean Jacobs, Fond du Lac; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers: Harry, Carlton, Richard, Elton and Ronald Jacobs; two sisters: Betty Wegner and Marilyn Fenske; brothers-in-law: Norman Hackbarth, Carl Wegner and Hubert Fenske; sisters-in-law: Iris Jacobs, Bertie Jacobs, Lucille Jacobs, Gloria Jacobs and Lorraine Knack.
VISITATION: Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:30 PM outside at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac. We understand that each of you would give a hug or handshake, but for everyone's wellbeing we kindly ask that you refrain from physical contact, adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
SERVICE: Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Burial will be held the next day at Estabrooks Cemetery.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care that Dave received from Dr. Michael Jones and the oncology nurses at the Agnesian Cancer Center. We are also thankful for all the help received from the nurses at Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Memorials may be directed to: Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Fond du Lac and Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com
. 920-921-4420