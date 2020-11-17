1/1
David R. Becker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Becker

Fond du Lac - David R. Becker, 74, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born June 17, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the son of Raymond and Lillian Wachendorf Becker. David graduated from Oakfield High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and also served 20 years with the Reserves, retiring with the rank of Major. In 1978 he started his career as a police officer with the Fond du Lac City Police Department until his retirement. After retirement he worked as a security officer at St. Agnes Hospital. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being on "the land" with his family, playing on his computer, traveling, coaching youth baseball, and loved attending all his grandchildren's sporting and school events. David was a very loving, caring and providing father, was happy go lucky, and always put other before himself, always striving to do the "right thing". His family was especially important to him and he always had trust in his Lord.

He is survived by nine children, Daniel (special friend Tracy Miller) Becker of Fond du Lac, Karla (Rob) Mendoza of California, Kelly (Denisha) Becker of Slinger, Matthew (Gerilynne) Becker of Iowa, Scott Becker of Colorado, Jeffrey Huey of Fond du Lac, James (Sherri) Huey of Fond du Lac, Andrea (Dan) Ryan of Fond du Lac, and Alyssa (Bill) Ebert of Glenbeulah; grandchildren, Angelina, Alexander, Robert, and Sean Mendoza, Faith Becker, Hunter, Haley, and Lauryn Anderson, Jarrad, Damion, Jeran, and Jeffrey Jr. Huey, James Jr., Jonathan, Josh, Jacob, and Jenna Huey, Lexi, Jackson, and Kaden Ryan, Bryce, Brendon, Clayton, Tyler, Ryan, Meagan, Ian, Katie, Erik, and Emma Ebert; sister, Carol (Tom) Kane of Hawaii; his mother-in-law, Alvina Reiter of Elkhart Lake; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Claire Reiter; his wife, Linda; and son, Joshua Huey.

The visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 N. Prairie Road in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday at church. Burial will be held with Military Honors on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Rienzi Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Punit Kumar, Dr. Lisa Weber, and the skilled, caring nurses on 6th floor at St. Agnes Hospital for the care and compassion given to David and his family.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Burial
10:30 AM
Rienzi Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved