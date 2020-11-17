David R. Becker
Fond du Lac - David R. Becker, 74, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born June 17, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the son of Raymond and Lillian Wachendorf Becker. David graduated from Oakfield High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and also served 20 years with the Reserves, retiring with the rank of Major. In 1978 he started his career as a police officer with the Fond du Lac City Police Department until his retirement. After retirement he worked as a security officer at St. Agnes Hospital. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being on "the land" with his family, playing on his computer, traveling, coaching youth baseball, and loved attending all his grandchildren's sporting and school events. David was a very loving, caring and providing father, was happy go lucky, and always put other before himself, always striving to do the "right thing". His family was especially important to him and he always had trust in his Lord.
He is survived by nine children, Daniel (special friend Tracy Miller) Becker of Fond du Lac, Karla (Rob) Mendoza of California, Kelly (Denisha) Becker of Slinger, Matthew (Gerilynne) Becker of Iowa, Scott Becker of Colorado, Jeffrey Huey of Fond du Lac, James (Sherri) Huey of Fond du Lac, Andrea (Dan) Ryan of Fond du Lac, and Alyssa (Bill) Ebert of Glenbeulah; grandchildren, Angelina, Alexander, Robert, and Sean Mendoza, Faith Becker, Hunter, Haley, and Lauryn Anderson, Jarrad, Damion, Jeran, and Jeffrey Jr. Huey, James Jr., Jonathan, Josh, Jacob, and Jenna Huey, Lexi, Jackson, and Kaden Ryan, Bryce, Brendon, Clayton, Tyler, Ryan, Meagan, Ian, Katie, Erik, and Emma Ebert; sister, Carol (Tom) Kane of Hawaii; his mother-in-law, Alvina Reiter of Elkhart Lake; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Claire Reiter; his wife, Linda; and son, Joshua Huey.
The visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 N. Prairie Road in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday at church. Burial will be held with Military Honors on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Rienzi Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Punit Kumar, Dr. Lisa Weber, and the skilled, caring nurses on 6th floor at St. Agnes Hospital for the care and compassion given to David and his family.
