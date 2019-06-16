David R. Gralapp



Fond du Lac - David R. Gralapp, age 52, of West Bend, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, after his battle with stage four cancer which he had fought so bravely with an iron fist. He was born on November 16, 1966, in Milwaukee, the son of Richard and Gloria (Krieser) Gralapp. Anyone that knew Dave knew he was the life of the party and had a sense of humor out of this world. Though his presence will be missed, loved ones can be assured he is now pain free and rocking his way to his new free world.



Survivors include his three children, Amanda, Megan (Jamie) Zunker, and Nicholas (Morgan) Gralapp; seven grandchildren, Danica, Ella, Layne, Jordon, Vanessa, Natalie, and Xavier; his mother, Gloria; his sister, Lori and her daughter Armani; his former spouse, Linda; his aunt, Joyce Lemke, uncle Robert Gralapp, aunt, Jean (Vic) Rose; and many other friends and family that will deeply miss him. He is also survived by his beloved pets, Emelio, Noonan, and Kody.



Preceding him in death was his father; baby brother, James; grandparents, Roy and Sally (Steffen) Krieser and Roy and Elise (Fink) Gralapp; three aunts, Nancy Gralapp, Joyce Walsted, Betty Krieser; two uncles, Donald Lemke and Robert Walsted.



Visitation will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4:30-6:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:30 PM. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019