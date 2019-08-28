Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nohelty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Nohelty


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Nohelty Obituary
David R. Nohelty

Fond du Lac - David R. Nohelty, 65, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Home.

He was born on April 11, 1954, the son of George and Gathel Freeman Nohelty.

He is survived by his siblings: Nancy (David) Hecker, Pat (Kim) Nohelty, and Kelly (Tim) Lally and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M., with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Chaplain Karen Kraus will officiate.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now