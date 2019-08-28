|
David R. Nohelty
Fond du Lac - David R. Nohelty, 65, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Home.
He was born on April 11, 1954, the son of George and Gathel Freeman Nohelty.
He is survived by his siblings: Nancy (David) Hecker, Pat (Kim) Nohelty, and Kelly (Tim) Lally and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M., with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Chaplain Karen Kraus will officiate.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019