David R. Peterson
David R. Peterson

Fond du Lac - David Russell Peterson, 52, of Fond du Lac, was called home to heaven on August 4, 2020, with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born January 6, 1968, the son of Russell & Audrey Peterson. David was a lifelong resident of Fond du Lac. He lived a simple life, thinking of and caring for others more than himself. He loved his family and cherished his friendships. His family remembers a couple of his favorite things, numerous rides on a Breezy aircraft and putting many miles on his Schwinn bicycle. He didn't let politics hinder his life; we all wish to learn from his philosophy on life.

He worked for Tolibia Cheese, FDL Stone, Rademann Stone and his most recent employer being Combination Door. He was a hard worker all his life.

David is survived by his father, Russell, Fond du Lac, sisters and brothers: Tammy (Jim) Warner, Rosendale, Beth Muldoon, Fond du Lac, Linda (Dave) Sonnenfeld, Fond du Lac, Jeff Peterson, Fond du Lac, Connie Fisher, Oakfield and Gary (Sara) Peterson, Van Dyne; 13 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Audrey (Giere) Peterson, brother-in-law, Rick Muldoon, great niece Morgan Mouw, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members & friends.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 pm at Estabrooks Cemetery, N6710 Esterbrook Road, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: A Memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM at Estabrooks Cemetery with burial to follow.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
