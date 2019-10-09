|
|
David R. Rose
Eden - With his bride of 70 years holding his hand, David Robert Rose, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7:07 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home in Eden. He was born in Fond du Lac on Sunday, May 29, 1927 to William and Marie (Grahl) Rose. Throughout his life, David referred to and was proud of his attendance at Jackson College in rural Eden. He was a 1945 graduate of Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. On Saturday, September 24, 1949 he married the love of his life Jeanette "Jean" J. Bohlman. Along with their family, David and Jean recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.
His biggest passion was the cattle business and for many years, David and Jean were dairy farmers. He also bred cows for East Central Breeders and until cutting back only a few years ago sold semen for SEMEX with his company, Garden of Eden Genetics. David won many local and international awards and was both a charter member as well as one of the last members to leave the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (now the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin).
When referring to living near Eden most of his life David would say, "We're the original Roses from the Garden of Eden. Eden is the center of the universe because you can go anywhere in the world from there." But he would caution, "You have to watch out for the rush-hour traffic, which is when the Flood Oil truck and mailman leave town."
In his own words David said, "I had a grand time being alive so don't shed any tears for me when I'm gone." He affectionately called Jean, "Wiffey", and together they traveled the world with their best friends, Clarence and Ginny Boyke.
Survivors include his wife; his six children, Gloria Olson and her husband Randy Lowe, Jim (Mary) Rose, Gary Rose, Dan (Shirley) Rose, Dale Rose and Steve (Charlene) Rose; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Victor (Jean) Rose; a brother-in-law, Bob Plummer; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Baumhardt, Barbara Thelen and Dorothy Bohlman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Rose; a granddaughter, Sandi Rose-Lowe; four brothers-in-law, Arthur "Doc" Mielke, John Thelen, Don Bohlman and Lawrence "Larry" Bohlman; and three sisters-in-law, Darlene (Dode) Mielke, Loretta Bohlman and Vivian Plummer.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac and from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Tabor United Methodist Church, N4224 Church Road in Eden. A celebration of David's life will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Young Tae-Lee officiating. Private burial in Empire Cemetery will follow the service.
The family would like to thank Steve and Charlene Rose and Denise and Cheryl of Agnesian Hospice Hope for the loving care they gave David, Jean and the entire family. That care enabled David's request of many years to be fulfilled which was to die in his own home with his family by his side. Praise the Lord that this was able to happen!
Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019