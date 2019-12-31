|
|
David S. Fall
Fond du Lac - David S. Fall, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place.
Special thanks to the staff at Harbor Haven for everything they have done for David.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020