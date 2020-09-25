1/
David Whiting
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Waupun - David D. Whiting, 76, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Randolph Health Services.

David was born December 19, 1943, the son of Ralph and Janet Hyslop Whiting. David attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1962. Following graduation he attended the Agricultural School at the University of Wisconsin. He enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corp where he served one year of duty in Vietnam. On June 7, 1975 he married Marilyn Henken in Waupun. Following their marriage they resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Dave's employment revolved around working for the Waupun School District in maintenance. Dave was a handy man who enjoyed helping others with their projects. He was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun where he served as lead usher and deacon.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marilyn Whiting of Waupun; his son, Douglas (Laurel) Whiting of Waupun; his daughter, Beth Whiting (significant other, Andrew Pollock) of Waupun; five grandchildren: Harvey, Alice, and Reese David Whiting, and Katelynn and Reese Pollock; brothers: Walter (Patricia) Whiting of Oshkosh, James (Susan) Whiting of Bean Station, TN; sisters: Janet Woods of Veguita, NM and Harriet (Jim) Laird of Waupun; mother-in-law, Mildred Henken of Burnett; along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Whiting; and father-in-law, Bernes Henken.

Memorial services for David Whiting will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Inurnment will take place at Wedges Prairie Cemetery in Ladoga. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will provide military honors.

Please follow COVID-19 protocol according to Dodge County requirements which strongly recommend the wearing of face masks and the practice of social distancing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Union-Congregational Church
OCT
1
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Union-Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
