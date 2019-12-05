|
|
DaWayne L. Zabel
Ripon - DaWayne Lowell Zabel, age 78, of Ripon, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Barrett House in Ripon after a short stay.
DaWayne was born in Fond du Lac, WI on March 23, 1941, the son of Alfred and Loretta (Winnie) Zabel. He married Jean Marshall Bernier in Fairwater, WI in 1995. DaWayne worked at Wells Manufacturing in Fond du Lac, WI and later retired from Mid-States Aluminum Corporation also in Fond du Lac. DaWayne enjoyed coon and turkey hunting, taking trips up north, shooting darts, gardening, Friday fish frys and dinner with the "Old Farts Club." He loved going to see his favorite country bands, especially "Sweetwater." Most of all he cherished his cats.
DaWayne is survived by his wife, Jean Zabel of Ripon, WI; daughters, Nettie Yewell of Grain Valley, MO, Darleen Marsh of Ripon, WI; a son, Bruce (Sandy) Zabel of Markesan, WI; a step-daughter, Mary Bernier of Ripon, WI; two step-sons, Michael (Sandy) Bernier of Fond du Lac, WI and Don (Pam) Bernier, Jr. of Oshkosh, WI; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Loretta Zabel; and two brothers, Eugene Zabel and an infant brother.
Visitation for DaWayne will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral service for DaWayne will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Reverend Donald Deike officiating. Interment will follow at Salemville Cemetery in the Town of Manchester. Memorials in his name may be directed to Agnesian Hospice, 745 South St., Suite 4, Green Lake, WI 54941.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019