Dawn E. Nelson
Fond du Lac - Dawn E. Nelson, beloved daughter of Leon and LaVerne, passed away at the age of 49, on June 5th, 2020 in Fond du Lac, WI. She was born November 11, 1970 in Fond du Lac, the youngest of 13 children.
Dawn was a member of ARC. She enjoyed outings to Free Spirit Riders, different restaurants, and going shopping. While growing up she was fond of her cats CheChe and KiKi, and her dog Sara. Dawn loved music, especially The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and ABBA.
Dawn is survived by her 12 siblings; Randall (Cheryle) Nelson, Andrea Nelson, Kerry (Mary) Nelson, Lynne (Mike) Conley, Erick Nelson, Alan (Judy) Nelson, Chris (Kelly) Nelson, Keith Nelson, Michele (Dennis) Haensgen, Craig Nelson, Mary Beth Shepherd, and Valerie Klebs (special friend Jason); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents and special friend Dean from ARC.
SERVICES: Private family services are being held. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Dawn's family would like to give a thank you to the REM and Agnesian Hospice staff. They would like to give a special thank you to retired care givers Deb Steinmetz and Dawn Krueger as well as Dr. Kumar.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.